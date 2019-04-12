Tonight: Near 40 for the St. Louis Metro. However, Mid to low 30s in our Northwest coverage area. That's where a Frost advisory has been issued for Saturday morning including in Missouri: Pike Co., Warren Co, Montgomery Co. and Lincoln Co.. Partly cloudy Saturday morning with light winds.
Saturday: High 60. Increasing cloudiness with rain sliding in from the south by evening. Rain becomes widespread and steady through the night. Here's a few snapshots from the Super Predictor to show you the timing as rain spreads in and will impact Saturday evening plans.
Sunday: Low 42/High 49. Cloudy & chilly with a cold rain. Heaviest rain in the morning, then drizzle in the afternoon. Total rainfall of 1-2". Areas north could see some snow early Sunday, mainly from around Bowling Green, mo to Kirksville, MO.
