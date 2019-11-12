Tonight: Mid to Low Teens. Cold and clear, Winds pick up near daybreak so the wind chill at 7AM will be around 0° to 5°. Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: 39. Mostly sunny early with gradually increasing clouds. Not as cold and we get some melting. Wind chill in the 20s. Wind: S 10-20 mph
Thursday: Low 27/High 40. Mostly cloudy and chilly, though not as frigid as earlier in the week. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.
