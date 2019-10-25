Tonight: Low 47. Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers developing near daybreak. Wind: NE 5 mph
Saturday: High 52. A cold rain, showers in the morning to afternoon and some lighter rain may linger into the evening before drying out. Wind: NE 6-12 mph
Sunday: Low 45/High 65. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, dry and warmer. Wind: NW 5 mph
