Steve Templeton has your weekend forecast for Oct. 26-27. Expect rain on Saturday.

Tonight: Low 47. Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers developing near daybreak. Wind: NE 5 mph

Saturday: High 52. A cold rain, showers in the morning to afternoon and some lighter rain may linger into the evening before drying out. Wind: NE 6-12 mph

Sunday: Low 45/High 65. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, dry and warmer. Wind: NW 5 mph

