A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect northwest of St. Louis until 6 PM.
A cluster of strong storms developed north of our area and the outflow from these storms is acting like a mini cold front, sparking new storms in our northern coverage area, some may be severe. It's uncertain if these will hold together as they slowly drift south toward St. Louis. But we'll have to be on guard for a strong to severe storm north and possibly into the St. Louis area during rush hour and the evening. These new storms may be severe with a large hail and damaging wind threat.
This Evening: 80s. A few strong storms possible with heavy rain, mainly before sunset. Any storms will fade with the sunset. Otherwise, hot and humid.
Tonight: 74. Clearing skies. Warm and muggy. Wind: South 4-8 mph.
Saturday: 93. Hot and humid with sunny skies. Heat index in the upper 90s. 10% storm chance. We just need to watch if any storms well north try to dive south into the area. At this point, it's not likely and we'll be hot and humid. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Low 75/High 94. Hot and humid under sunny skies. Heat Index near 100. Again, a 10% storm chance. We just need to watch if any storms well north try to dive south into the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.