Memorial Day: 88. Sunny, hot and humid. Breezy. Wind: Southwest 15-25 mph.
An area of thunderstorms near Columbia has weakened to just showers northwest of St. Louis. However an outflow boundary from that weakening area of storms is firing off isolated new showers and storms near the St. Louis Metro area early this afternoon.
Be on guard for hit and miss showers and storms this afternoon. A brief heavy downpour with lightning is possible, along with a small threat for hail or damaging wind.
This Evening: 80s. A warm breeze. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 69. Partly cloudy, mild and a bit muggy. Wind: Southwest 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: 89. Mostly sunny, hot, humid and dry during the day. Rain and storms likely late Tuesday night, mainly after midnight. These storms may be strong to severe.
Wednesday: Low 71/High 85. Scattered storms possible. Some may be strong to severe.
