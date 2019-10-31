This Evening: Low 40s. Clear and chilly. Wind: SSW 4-7 mph
Tonight: Low 35. Not as cold, but a wind chill in the 20s at sunrise. Wind: W 4-7 mph
Saturday: 50. A chilly day with clouds early. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind: W 10-15 mph
Sunday: Low 33/High 56. A cold start, but a warmer afternoon and partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.