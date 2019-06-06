Through Sunrise: 67. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower. Wind: Northeast 3-5 mph.
Friday: 82. Scattered showers and storms. Best chances will be along the I-70 corridor from St. Louis south. Breezy. Wind: Northeast 15-20 mph.
More afternoon and evening storms likely on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front passes late Sunday delivering a cooler, drier air mass for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.