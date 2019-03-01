Morning Drive: 27. Cloudy, cold and dry. Wind: East 5 mph
Friday: 43. Mostly cloudy with some peeks at sun this afternoon. A warmer day.
Tonight: 29. Cloudy, cold and dry. Wind: West 5 mph
Saturday: 41. Mostly cloudy and chilly. A dry day but snow moves in later Saturday evening.
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 6:00 Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. Accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible. The heaviest snowfall rates are likely on Sunday morning. This forecast will continue to be refined as we get closer so check back frequently for updates.
