This Afternoon: 49. A few gusts around 25 to 30 mph out of the west northwest. Clearing skies.
This Evening: Low 40s. Winds go light after sunset under clear skies.
Tonight: 31. Clear and cold. Winds: West 4-8 mph.
Saturday: 50. Sunny. Winds: Northwest 3-6 mph.
St. Patrick's Day: Low 35/High 51. Mostly sunny. Light winds.
