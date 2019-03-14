Morning Drive: 39. Breezy and much colder. A few light sprinkles. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph.
Friday: 46. Mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze. A few gusts around 25 to 30 mph out of the west northwest. Skies clear late.
Tonight: 31. Mostly clear, cold and dry. Wind: West 4-8 mph.
Saturday: 49. Mostly sunny, cool and dry.
Sunday: 34/52. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer.
