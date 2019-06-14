This Evening: 80s to 70s. Warm and muggy. Breezy. Wind: southwest 15-25 mph.
Spot heavy storms are possible anywhere in the area through the warm and humid evening. We will have to watch storms east of the Mississippi River for a brief tornado threat over the next several hours.
Tonight: Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Low 70. Showers and storms likely overnight. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging wind the most likely threat.
Sunday: High 85. Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Morning storms move south and out of the area early. We will see lots of dry time heading into the afternoon. Warm and humid with new showers and storms developing afternoon to evening. There is a risk of damaging winds and hail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.