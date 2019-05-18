Saturday: High 86. Mainly dry and breezy, clouds will increase through the day. A few isolated storms are possible northwest of St. Louis around midday. Wind: South 15, Gusts to 30 mph.
This Evening & Overnight: Low 66. The better chance of storms is this evening and tonight as a line of storms moves in from the west and weakens as it moves east. The timing looks to be from about 7pm through 1am with weakening as storms push east. Then overnight to early Sunday morning storms flare up along the cold front and some may be severe. We'll be on guard for a few strong to severe storms, hail and wind are the main threats but we can't rule out an isolated tornado.
Sunday: High 80. Morning storms may be strong to severe, then rain pushes east and out of the area for the afternoon.
