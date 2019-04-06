This Evening: Isolated to scattered storms, so not everyone will get hit, but what storms do form may become strong to severe quickly.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. If you'll be out enjoying the warm day, have a way to get weather updates.
Take a look at the following Super Predictor screen shots, while it can't pinpoint exactly who will see a storm this afternoon and evening, it does a good job demonstrating the isolated nature of the activity until later in the evening.
The severe threat will diminish after sunset, but scattered showers and storms will possible through around midnight or shortly after.
Monday: Low 56/High 73. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and dry.
