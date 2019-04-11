This Evening: Scattered storms with some downpours and frequent lightning. The severe risk is in the lowest level 1 category, but we still need to be on guard this evening, mainly east of St. Louis.
The strongest storms will be well east of St. Louis by 9-10 PM and weakening. Then, rain will end for our eastern viewing area overnight.
Friday: Low 43/High 60. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.
Saturday: Low 42/High 60. Partly cloudy, turning cloudy in the evening. Mainly a dry day, but watch for rain to move in late evening and nighttime from the southwest.
