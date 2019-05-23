Tornado Watch until 7 AM south and east of St. Louis. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all a threat.
Thursday: High 84. Overnight storms end early then lots of dry time. Mostly to partly cloudy. We'll have to watch for a few isolated severe storms in the late afternoon and evening if the atmosphere can recover from the early morning storms. Wind: West 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Low 71. Mostly cloudy.
Friday: High 90. Mostly sunny, hot and dry. Winds South 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.