Saturday Morning to Early Afternoon: High 88. Sunny, warm and more humid.
Saturday Late Afternoon and Evening: Scattered heavy-hitting storms late in the afternoon through the evening. There is a threat for severe wind or hail. if you're outdoors enjoying the sunny & warm weather, make sure you have the KMOV weather App to get alerts and a way to get indoors when storms hit.
Current timing for St. Louis City looks to be roughly around 6pm...could be a little earlier or a little later. These storms could cause a delay in the Cardinals game and may impact Blues fans at the pregame rally.
Sunday: Low 64/High 79. Sunny and comfortable. Winds North 6-8 mph.
Historic flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
