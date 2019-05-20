***A severe squall line possible Tuesday evening with damaging wind and a tornado threat***
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until midnight
Tuesday Afternoon: 80. Dry time and windy, while a line of strong to severe storms forms to our west.
Download the KMOV Weather app and enable severe weather notifications
Tuesday Evening: A line of storms moves through the area from west to east with the potential of damaging winds and brief tornadoes that can develop on the leading edge of the squall line.
Current storm timing from western sections of the St. Louis Metro area to the eastern sections of the Metro area should be from 5 PM to 9 PM. The storm should be out of our area by late Tuesday night, but please check back for timing updates. Sometimes these lines can accelerate as they get more organized, so you'll want the latest information.
Tonight: 63. Breezy and mild.
Wednesday: 87. Windy and warmer under partly cloudy skies.
