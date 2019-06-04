Severe T-Storm Watch in effect south of St. Louis until 9 PM.
Strongest storms this evening are passing south of St. Louis. We are watching for a damaging wind threat and a little hail as they move east across the Mississippi River.
Isolated storms are possible overnight, but the severe threat will be very low. Any storms that get going overnight should move out of the area before sunrise.
Wednesday: 91. Late afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. These storms will also have a threat for large hail and damaging winds.
Rounds of rain and storms are expected through the weekend. Most of the area will pick up 2" to 4" of rainfall, which will prolong flooding on area rivers and possibly increase crests in some cases.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.