This Evening: 70s. Humid. Isolated showers and storms fade by sunset. Wind: North 3-5 mph.
Tonight: 68. A few showers and storms possible towards daybreak. Wind: North 3-5 mph.
Wednesday: 80. Weather Alert Day. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning. If the atmosphere can turn unstable after the morning round, then new showers and storms that develop in the afternoon to evening can become severe. The storms later in the day will have a threat for hail, damaging winds or an isolated tornado. We'll also have to watch for flash flooding.
These storms should be impacting the metro before curtain at The Muny and right before the Cardinals game, then they quickly moving east. Anyone with outdoor plans in the late afternoon to evening will want to be weather aware and get updates from the KMOV weather app.
Thursday: Low 66/High 82. Warm and a bit humid, partly cloudy skies.
