This Evening: 80s. Warm and muggy with light south wind.
Tuesday Morning: Low 73: A few showers and storms will try to slide in from the north late. Best chance for isolated rain or storms will be north of St. Louis. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
Tuesday: High 90. Hot and humid. Maximum afternoon heat index in the mid- to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some could be severe. The main threat is damaging winds, though some storms can produce frequent lightning and briefly heavy rainfall. Wind: West 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Low 70/High 89. Partly cloudy and near normal heat. There is a slight chance for a few storms, but the focus so far appears to be just southwest of the St. Louis metro.
