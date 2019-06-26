This Afternoon: 92. Hot and more humid, heat index near 100. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

The Metro has been upgraded to a level 2, or slight risk, for severe storms today.

Primary threats are damaging winds and hail. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and linger into the early evening. Most storms will fade with sunset. The earlier first pitch tonight at 6:15 will be vulnerable to a few heavy storms and a delay.

This Evening: 80s. Storms fade away. Warm and humid. wind: South 4-8 mph.

Tonight: 74. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Wind: South 3-5 mph

Thursday: 92. Hot and humid. Heat index near 100. Slight chance for a spot storm. Wind: South 4-8 mph.

