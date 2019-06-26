Late This Afternoon: A broken line of strong storms is quickly moving east toward the St. Louis Metro area this afternoon. Primary threats are damaging winds and hail, however torrential rain and frequent lightning will be common. At the current speed, the storms will reach downtown around 4 PM.
Isolated storms are possible ahead of this line, so you could get a quick hit before the line arrives. Good news for Cardinals fans that these storms will be moving east before the first pitch at 6:15!
It is hot and humid ahead of the storms with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100. Temperatures have dropped into the low 80s in spots that have had rain.
This Evening: 80s. Storms east. Warm and humid. Wind: South 4-8 mph.
Tonight: 74. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Wind: South 3-5 mph
Thursday: 92. Hot and humid. Heat index 97 to 100. Chance of spot storms south of St. Louis. Wind: South 4-8 mph.
