Tornado Watch Until 3:00 AM For Near and south of St. Louis
Severe Threat: Severe storms are still possible mainly south of St. Louis. Hail, wind and tornadoes are all possible in the Tornado watch area. Currently the focus for the strongest storms is well south including Reynolds and Iron Counties, though counties north are included in the Tornado Watch and we'll be motioning closely for any severe weather through 3:00 AM.
Flash Flood Watch:
A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning. Rounds of showers and storms expected with additional rainfall of 1-2.5" through Thursday morning. The bulk of that, around 1-1.5 is expected tonight through early Wednesday morning.
Tonight: 66. Showers and storms likely. The severe threat is focused south of St. Louis and will diminish after 2 AM. Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible.
Wednesday: 77. Periods of showers and storms, some with heavy rain and a chance of severe storms in the afternoon through the evening.
