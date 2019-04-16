This Evening: 70s. Comfortable. Wind: South 10 mph.
Tonight: 61. Mostly cloudy. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 82. Breezy and warm. Wind: South 15-25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Scattered thunderstorms after Midnight. As they spread across our area, we will be watching for a damaging wind and hail threat and a low tornado threat. Storms may be ongoing across the area during the morning drive. The severe threat will shift southeast of St. Louis with the cold front Thursday morning.
Thursday: Low 60/High 64. A chance of rain or a few storms. There is a possibility of a few strong storms south and east of St. Louis.
