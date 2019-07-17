Late Afternoon-Evening: High 94. Heat index 100-105 Hot with oppressive humidity. We are watching for pop-up storms and also watching a strong line of storms in Iowa. The storms in Iowa may not hold together as they try to dive southeast, but if they hold, we could have strong to severe storms in the metro during rush hour and the evening.
Excessive Heat Warning for most of the St. Louis area through 8 PM Saturday. Heat index readings will range from 105 to 113. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Iron and Reynolds Counties in Missouri for slightly lower heat index readings from 100 to 107.
Tonight: 80. Partly cloudy warm and muggy.
Thursday: High 98, peak heat index near 110. Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more of a breezy. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Low 79/High 98, peak heat index near 110. Mostly sunny. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Dangerous heat wave through the weekend!
The hottest days will be Thursday through Saturday. A front may bring a few storms and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. However, if the storm timing is late Sunday, we could still get an intensely hot day Sunday afternoon before a bigger break in the heat Sunday night into Monday.
