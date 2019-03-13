Wind Advisory through 7 PM. Gusts from 30 to 45 mph likely. Stronger winds tomorrow!
This Evening: 60s. Scattered showers and storms move through this evening, ending near or shortly after midnight. Low chance for a strong storm south.
Tonight: 57. Rain ends after midnight, then windy. The strongest winds will really kick in mid-morning on Thursday.
Thursday: 66. Intense winds gusting from 45 to 60 mph. The strongest winds will be mid-morning into the early afternoon. Also, an isolated storm in the morning, mainly east of St. Louis. Then partly to mostly sunny.
High Wind Watch for the St. Louis Metro area from 9 AM to 7 PM Thursday. Wind Advisory for surrounding areas from 9 AM to 7 PM.
Sustained winds 30-40 mph and gusts 45 to 60 mph. Tree and power line damage is possible due to these high winds combined with saturated soils. The strongest winds are expected mid-morning to early afternoon.
