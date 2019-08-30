Late Afternoon-Evening: High 81. Scattered showers and storms likely, moving in from the west late afternoon. The Cardinals game is in jeopardy for a delay. There is a low risk of a severe storm on the front side of this rain in the late afternoon to early evening. The higher chance for severe weather is where we've seen some sunshine, mainly just south of St. Louis. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated brief tornado can't be ruled out. Rain winds down late tonight. Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Low 67. Evening storms diminish. A spot shower or storm possible overnight. Wind: E 4-8 mph
Saturday: High 81. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. There should be lots of dry time too. Wind: E 5 mph
Sunday: Low 69/High 84. Mostly sunny, warm and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible but mostly dry. Wind: SE 5 mph
Monday: Low 72/High 88. Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.