This Evening: 80s. Any lingering showers or storms fade with the setting sun. Warm and humid. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tonight: Low 78. Partly cloudy and humid. Light southwest wind.
Wednesday: High 90. Hot and humid with isolated to scattered afternoon and early evening storms. Light southwest wind.
4th of July: Low 76/High 91. Hot and humid, with isolated to scattered storms possible through the afternoon. Any storms that do get going should fizzle by early evening.
