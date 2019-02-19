Morning Drive: 25. Cloudy, cold and dry. No weather related driving issues. Wind: East 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: 35. Cloudy, cold and dry. A few snow showers are expected to move into our southern counties late this afternoon, well south of metropolitan St. Louis counties. Wind: East 10-15 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday evening for the St. Louis metro, a little earlier to the south where the snow develops first. The advisory will continue into Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Evening: 30s. Snow is expected to arrive in the metro counties on Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Significant snowfall rates will result in a quick 2 inches of snow through 10 p.m. followed by a brief period of freezing rain resulting in a glaze of ice.
Overnight: 30s. Temperatures are expected to bottom out just below freezing around midnight and then slowly climb above freezing for the early morning commute. Light drizzle will continue overnight which may freeze on untreated surfaces before temperatures climb above freezing well before sunrise.
Wednesday: 44. Some drizzle mainly early in the day. Warmer. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.
