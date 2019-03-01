Tonight: 28. Cloudy. Winds: West northwest 3-6 mph
Saturday: 40. Mostly cloudy and chilly. A dry day, snow will hold off in St. Louis until after midnight.
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 6:00 Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, however snow should hold off until after midnight for the St. Louis metro. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible for the St. Louis metro with some heavier totals southwest. The bulk of accumulation in St. Louis should be Sunday morning from 4 AM to 1 PM. This forecast will continue to be refined as we get closer so check back frequently for updates.
Sunday: Morning 29. Falling through the 20s during the afternoon. Snow likely, heaviest in the morning. Snow ends mid-afternoon for St. Louis, a touch later to the east. Winds gusting to 25 mph will blow some snow. The snow will turn lighter and fluffy as it ends.
