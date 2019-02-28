A Winter Weather Advisory continues east of St. Louis until 6 PM.
Tonight: 25. Any untreated icy spots remain slick with temperatures below freezing all night. Otherwise dry and cold. Winds: North 3-5 mph.
Friday: 40. Mostly cloudy and warmer, but still well below normal.
Saturday: Low 28/High 39. Cold and mostly cloudy. Snow develops southwest of St. Louis in the evening and after 10 PM into the St. Louis metro. Look for a potential for heavy snow on Sunday.
Sunday: 20s, Falling to Teens by Evening. Accumulating snow chance. This may impact travel Sunday with snow likely and a potential for 3"+ and perhaps much more for parts of the area. Heaviest snow looks to be in the morning and centered along and south of I-70. Snow would taper off in the mid to late afternoon. Breezy winds also would cause some blowing and drifitng snow with gusts to 25 mph.
Very cold air settles in Monday morning with a low of 4 (the record is -1 from 1978). A breeze will cause a wind chill of -5 to -15 across the region.
