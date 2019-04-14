WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1PM FOR AREAS NORTHWEST OF ST. LOUIS

Sunday:  High 48.  Rain likely in St. Louis as well as areas south and east through early afternoon then tapering off by late afternoon.  Total rainfall up to 1.50".  Areas northwest of STL will see some snow through about noon.  Expect accumulations up to 2", possibly 3" on the high side. Plan for slippery travel. Breezy NW wind gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight:  Low 35.  Frost Advisory in effect for widespread frost. Protect tender vegetation.  Clearing and cold. Light West wind. 

Monday: High 66.  Morning frost then a big afternoon jump in temperatures. Mostly sunny and dry.  

