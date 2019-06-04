Through Sunrise: Near 70. Isolated storms are possible. Any storms that do get going should end quickly after sunrise.
Wednesday: 91. Hot and humid with lots of dry time. Late afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. These storms will have a threat for large hail and damaging winds.
Thursday: Low 70/High 84. A chance for scattered late day storms.
Rounds of rain and storms are expected through the weekend into Monday. highest totals may be focused south. right now it looks like 1" to 3" north of I-70, with 2" to 4" of rainfall likely from around St. Louis to the south. This additional rainfall will prolong flooding on area rivers and possibly increase crests in some cases.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
