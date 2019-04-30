Flash Flood Watch:
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning. Rounds of showers and storms expected with additional rainfall that will be heavy in spots.
Morning Drive: 59. Showers and a few storms likely. The severe threat is diminished for now. Wind SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: 78. Periods of showers and storms, some with heavy rain and a chance of severe storms in the afternoon through the evening.
Tonight: 63. Late night showers and storms likely. There is a low risk of severe storms and flooding is also a threat.
Thursday: 72. Scattered showers and storms likely. There is a risk of severe storms and flooding. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.