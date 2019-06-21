Through Noon. 70s. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4:00 this afternoon. Strong storms will move through the are from the west.
Summer officially begins with the Solstice Friday at 10:54 AM CDT.
Friday: 86. A couple of rounds of thunderstorms likely this afternoon through this evening. There is an enhanced risk that some of these storms could be severe. Wind SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: 60s. Chance of showers and storms continues overnight with a low risk of severe. Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: 92. A chance for a few clusters of showers and storms, especially during the early part of the day.
Sunday: 75/86. Storms likely. Low risk of severe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.