A Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 3 PM for a large part of the news 4 viewing area.
A line of storms is moving from north to south into our area late this morning. At it's current speed, it will likely arrive in the St. Louis Metro area around 12 PM to 1 PM. Lines like this one can speed up or slow down, so stay tuned for updates. Damaging winds will be the main threat with this line of storms.
Tuesday: 91. Heat index near 100 before the storms arrive. Wind: Variable 4-8 mph
This Evening: Low 80s. Muggy under partly cloudy skies. Wind: S 3-5 mph
Tonight: 74. Partly cloudy and muggy. Wind: SW 5 mph
Wednesday: 89. Very humid with the heat index expected to peak around 100. Storms are possible in the morning into the afternoon. Scattered evening storms. A few may become severe. Wind: W 5 mph
Thursday: Low 71/High 84. Scattered showers and storms likely. A few storms may reach severe levels, mainly south of St. Louis.
