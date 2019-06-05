Through Sunrise. Low 70s. Widespread rain and storms taper off to only an isolated shower or thunderstorm by sunrise. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
Thursday: 87. Another hot and muggy day. Isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highest chances will be focused from the metro area south in the afternoon and early evening. East northeast 5-10 mph.
Friday: Low 68/High 85. Scattered showers and storms. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.
Rounds of rain and storms will continue through the weekend. It now looks like the heavy rain Bull's Eye has shifted to our south. While that is good news for most flooding issues, we could still enough additional rainfall to prolong higher river levels.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
