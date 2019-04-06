This Evening: Isolated to scattered storms linger. Our severe threat is diminishing rapidly.
Tonight. Low 56. Showers and storms end.
Monday: Low 56/High 75. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and dry.
Monday Evening: Mid-70s to upper 60s. Dry and comfortable for Cardinals baseball.
