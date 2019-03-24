Severe T-Storm Watch until 10 PM includes all of the St. Louis Metro area.
Thunderstorms are developing rapidly late this afternoon and evening. Thanks to a little early afternoon sunshine, we have plenty of storm fuel and the atmosphere is very unstable.
The primary threat from today's storms will be large hail. Isolated very large hail to 2" or hen egg size is possible. We will also see a threat for damaging winds of 70 mph. The threat for tornadoes is very low, but not zero.
The best timing for storms in the St. Louis metro area is between 5 PM and 8 PM.
Tonight: Low 43. Scattered rain showers. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.
Monday: High 51. Cloudy skies early then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Winds: North 10 mph.
