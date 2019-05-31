Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00 PM north/northwest of St. Louis. Large hail and damaging winds possible.
Saturday Evening: Scattered storms move in this evening with potential for large hail and damaging winds. The timing of storm development has slowed down, so watch for scattered strong to severe storms this evening first to the north and northwest. We'll see storms starting in the metro now around 8 to 10 PM.
If you have outdoor evening plans make sure you have the KMOV weather App to get alerts. Storms won't last long and they'll be scattered, so some spots will get hit and some will miss.
Sunday: Low 64/High 79. Sunny and comfortable. Winds North 6-8 mph.
Historic flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
