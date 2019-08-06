Late afternoon into evening: 80s. Hot and humid, with scattered thunderstorms. Some could be severe with damaging wind the main threat, along with frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall.
Timing in the metro is before 6 PM and the storms may be south of the metro earlier than that. Areas south/southeast will see a storm threat through 8 PM before storms move out of the area and weaken with sunset.
Wind: West northwest 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 69. Becoming mostly clear and muggy. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
Wednesday: 89. Partly cloudy and hot. Wind: W 5 mph.
Thursday: Low 72/High 88. Warm and a bit more humid. 40% chance for scattered storms during the morning or afternoon-evening.
