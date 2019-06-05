Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of area, including the St. Louis Metro, until 10 PM.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat along with golf ball hail.
Tonight: 73. Scattered storms, some potentially severe early, then weakening overnight. Wind: West 5 mph.
Thursday: 87. Not as hot but still muggy. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highest chances will be from the metro area south. Northeast 5-10 mph.
Rounds of rain and storms are expected through the weekend. It now looks like the heavy rain Bull's Eye has shifted to our south. While that is good news for most flooding issues, it could still be enough to prolong higher river levels.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
