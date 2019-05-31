Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00 PM. Watch for damaging winds and large hail coming from the north to the southeast, in the metro around 8:00-10:00 PM
Saturday Evening: Storms have begun to weaken and will continue to do so over the next several hours before ending around midnight.
Sunday: Low 64/High 79. Sunny and comfortable. Winds North 6-8 mph.
Historic flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
