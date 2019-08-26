Monday: 85. Morning rain tapers off with just a few showers during the day. A strong cold front brings more storms with a chance of severe storms by this evening. Wind: S 8-12 mph
Tonight: 69. Thunderstorms move west to east across the viewing area with a risk of severe storms. Be prepared for storms west of St. Louis from around 7PM exiting areas east of St. Louis by 3AM. Wind: S/SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: 82. Morning commute should be dry. Partly cloudy, warm and dry. humidity falling. Wind: NW 4-8 mph
