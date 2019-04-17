This Evening: 80s to 70s. Breezy and warm under partly cloudy skies. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Overnight: 62. Scattered thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe.
As storms spread across our area, we will be watching for a damaging wind and hail threat, and a low tornado threat. The highest severe threat for the Metro appears to be 1 AM to 4 AM Thursday morning, a bit earlier to the west.
The fuel for severe storms will be decreasing during this period, but the severe ingredients still may come together and we'll have to be on guard.
There is nothing rare or special about the severe threat tonight, we are in the core of our Spring severe storm season. This means you'll want to be weather aware and have a way to get the warning overnight.
A lower severe threat continues through daybreak as the cold front moves through the St. Louis metro around 7 AM.
Thursday: Mid-50s by Midday. Falling temperatures as storms diminish. More rain is possible Thursday as scattered showers develop in the afternoon to early evening, though not severe. Breezy, Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph.
