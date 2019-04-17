Today: 83. Breezy and warm under partly sunny skies. Wind: South 15-25, gusts to 30 mph.
Tonight: 62. Scattered thunderstorms after 12 AM. As they spread across our area, we will be watching for a damaging wind and hail threat, and a low tornado threat. The highest severe threat appears to be 12 AM to 4 AM Thursday morning in our area.
A lower severe threat continues through daybreak as the cold front moves through the St. Louis metro around 7 AM.
Thursday: Mid-50s by Midday. Falling temperatures as storms diminish. Some showers will linger through the linger into the afternoon. Breezy. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.