This Afternoon and Evening: 81. Weather Alert Day. Thunderstorms are expected to develop. There is a chance a few of these storms could become severe. Hail, damaging winds or an isolated tornado possible.
There is also the potential for locally heavy downpours that could result in flash flooding, especially in the northeast portion of our viewing area.
The radar will be more active with widespread thunderstorm activity before 7 PM. However, lingering storms could cause a Cardinals delay or a delay for another opening night at The Muny.
Tonight: 65. Rain ending. Clouds decrease. Wind: West 6-8 mph
Thursday: 82. Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.
Friday: Low 69/High 89. Weather Alert Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to severe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.