Sunday: High 64. Thunderstorms are expected to develop around mid-afternoon. There is a threat that a few of these storms could become severe with large hail being the primary threat. The time frame for the severe weather is from 3pm-9pm, with the best opportunity in the St. Louis metro area between 5pm and 8pm.
Sunday Night: Low 43. Scattered rain showers. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Monday: High 51. Cloudy skies early then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Winds North 10 mph.
