Wednesday: 88. Expect several hours of dry weather today which will allow the atmosphere to recharge. Another round of storms develops this afternoon through the evening.
Current timing is mid-afternoon southwest of St. Louis where storms first develop. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for Phelps County in Missouri until 5 PM. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the southern parts of our viewing area (south of the metro area).
The St. Louis Metro can expect storms by early evening. Stay tuned as we could see a few shifts in timing. There is a risk of severe storms, in addition to locally heavy rain and flash flooding. Large hail and damaging winds are the most likely threats. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Tonight: 65. Scattered showers and storms. There is a possibility of a few strong storms. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 78. A chance of mainly morning showers and storms should lead to a mostly dry and partly cloudy afternoon. Wind: West 10 mph.
Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
