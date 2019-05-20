This Afternoon: 71. Mostly sunny and mild. Low humidity. Normal high is 77. Wind: North 5-8 mph.

This Evening: 60s. Increasing clouds. Wind: East 10 mph.

Tonight: 53. Scattered showers and storms. Wind: East 15-25 mph.

Tuesday Morning: 50s. Scattered showers and a few storms early to mid-morning. Likely not severe, but perhaps some small hail as they lift north through the morning.

Tuesday Afternoon: 79. Dry time while a line of strong to severe storms forms to our west.

SPC Tues

This line of strong to severe storms will charge across the St. Louis area in the evening. Current timing in the Metro area should be around 9 to 10 PM, but check back for timing updates. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but a few tornadoes are also possible.

RPM 10 PM

